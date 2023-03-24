Leeds United may have one less Premier League side to worry about when it comes to survial should Everton get docked points for FFP rule breaks.

Leeds United could be handed a fresh survival boost as the Premier League refers Everton to an independent commission over an alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Premier League confirmed the news on Friday evening which, should the Toffees be found guilty, could result in a fine and points deduction. Despite a recent upturn in form under Sean Dyche, 15th-placed Everton are still one of the clubs in a dogfight against relegation, along with Leeds United.

Leeds are currently just one place above Everton in 14th, separated only by goal difference. Everton have issued a strong statement contesting the allegations from the Premier League, setting out that it is ‘robustly’ prepared to defend its position.

The club said : “Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

“The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Here's how the run-in is looking for Everton, Leeds United and other sides in the Premier League.

12th - Crystal Palace - 27 points Remaining games: Leicester (H), Leeds (A), Southampton (H), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Nottingham Forest (H).

13th - Wolves - 27 points Remaining games: Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Crystal Palace (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A).

14th - Leeds United - 26 points Remaining games: Arsenal (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H).

15th - Everton - 26 points Remaining games: Tottenham (H), Man Utd (A). Fulham (H), Crystal Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H).