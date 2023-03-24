Leeds United’s club facilities at Elland Road were closed on Friday morning following advice from West Yorkshire Police.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were seen outside the West Stand at Elland Road before Leeds updated supporters with an official statement on the matter.

The statement reads: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

A spokesperson for the police added: “Police were called to attend Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night.”

Leeds are not in action this weekend due to the international break, with their next game at Elland Road on April 4 against Nottingham Forest. Here are the latest transfer headlines.

Leeds eye another contract for Gray

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has suggested another new contract for Archie Gray will not be too far away, despite the youngster only recently penning a two-and-a-half year extension.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Joe Donnohue previously explained the reasons for his deal only being two-and-a-half years is because Under-18 players can only sign three-year deals as a maximum.

And speaking on his podcast, Hay feels Leeds will be keen to offer Gray another extension once he turns 18. He said: “I don’t think it will be long post-18 where there is another offer, or for the talks of whether we turn this into a 20-year deal!

“That will be on their minds - to make that [contract] more substantial when the rules and the laws allow them to do that.”

Leeds ‘well placed’ to sign Premier League striker

Che Adams will leave Southampton if the club are relegated from the Premier League with the forward attracting interest from Leeds.

That is according to Football Insider, who also report Everton hold an interest. Adams is under contract at the Saints until 2024 and has five goals and three assists in 25 league games this term.

