Leeds United v Stoke City: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details, promotion permutations
Leeds United could set themselves up for Monday night promotion today with this afternoon’s enormous Championship visit of Stoke City to Elland Road.
In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 3pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Leeds will seal promotion if victory against Stoke is followed by a Sheffield United draw or defeat in their 5.30pm kick-off at Turf Moor. Due to their far superior goal difference, a draw against Stoke would realistically be enough if the Blades then lose at Burnley.
Leeds team news
Boss Daniel Farke has said checks would be needed on wingers Dan James and Manor Solomon ahead of this afternoon’s tight turnaround against Stoke on the back of Friday night’s 1-0 win at Oxford United.
James returned from a hamstring injury as a 76th-minute substitute in the contest in which Solomon went off with cramps with three minutes left.
Joe Rothwell remains out with a calf injury whilst Pascal Struijk’s season is over due to a foot fracture. Youngster Sam Chambers is also out due to being ill.
Predicted Leeds line up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
