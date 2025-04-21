Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds face Stoke in an absolutely huge Championship clash at Elland Road today.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 3pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Leeds will seal promotion if victory against Stoke is followed by a Sheffield United draw or defeat in their 5.30pm kick-off at Turf Moor. Due to their far superior goal difference, a draw against Stoke would realistically be enough if the Blades then lose at Burnley.

Leeds team news

James returned from a hamstring injury as a 76th-minute substitute in the contest in which Solomon went off with cramps with three minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rothwell remains out with a calf injury whilst Pascal Struijk’s season is over due to a foot fracture. Youngster Sam Chambers is also out due to being ill.

Predicted Leeds line up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.