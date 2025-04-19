Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Verdict on Leeds United’s hugely important win at Oxford United is in.

Leeds United are in a privileged position in which they need no snookers because their automatic promotion fate is entirely in their own hands.

At this stage of the season you don't want to be relying on a Cardiff City or a Watford and it's a good job really, because both were poor in their defeats by Sheffield United and Burnley.

But Leeds did not need assistance from elsewhere because they went to Oxford United, a classic of the 'difficult place to go' genre and came away with a 1-0 win.

There are 1-0 wins and there are 1-0 wins but this was of the more impressive variety because Leeds worked for and deserved everything they got.

In a way the victory mirrored the general story of the season and the position Leeds have built for themselves.

It was all about control, defensive solidity and showing attacking quality in difference-making moments.

The level of concentration and focus shown by his players left Farke purring because as he highlighted after the game, Leeds were made to wait until both of their nearest rivals had played on Good Friday.

“Could so easily have churned up nerves and dialled up the pressure....”

Waiting, watching and knowing what was at stake could so easily have churned up nerves and dialled up the pressure.

But after seeing the Clarets and the Blades do their job, Leeds did the same to restore their advantage over both going into the final three games, from which four points would get the ultimate job done.

The first chance of the game at Oxford did go the way of the hosts, Ao Tanaka losing out in a duel and needing to be bailed out by Karl Darlow's strong diving stop from a Cameron Brannagan curler.

But Leeds steadily began to impose themselves. Joel Piroe was central to that.

He slid a pass through for Junior Firpo on the left side of the area and the full-back's wicked low cross begged for a touch. It was Piroe who poked the ball into the run of Brenden Aaronson and the American should have opened the scoring from a glorious position but was foiled by home keeper Jamie Cumming.

Oxford United were dogged, aggressive and always on the lookout for a chance to counter but they were met by the strongest of resistance in the form of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

“The latter in particular stood up tall and looked in no mood to surrender territory...”

The latter in particular stood up tall and looked in no mood to surrender territory to the U's or to Leeds' promotion rivals. It wasn't a complete dog fight.

There was space for Leeds, most often on the left for Firpo and Manor Solomon.

The latter got in behind just after the half hour mark and couldn't find the net or a team-mate with his low ball from close to the byline, but Leeds' threat on that flank was growing.

Perhaps that lulled Oxford's own left flank into a false sense of security because the very next attack came their way and brought the opener.

Rodon showed he can do more than just head it when he slid a peach of a pass into the channel for Jayden Bogle who squared it across the box for Solomon to apply the simplest of finishes. A simple move, a simply vital goal.

DECISIVE: Manor Solomon's Leeds United strike at Oxford United. | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Control was the name of the game for Leeds in the second half, knowing they could threaten on the break.

Their first opportunity and the only one the game really had prior to the hour mark came on the counter. Piroe started it, sweeping the ball into the path of Bogle and it was the right-back who found himself back on the ball on the edge of the box seconds later but he could only sidefoot wide.

As the half reached its midway point genuine chances were few and far between but any promising moments were only coming at one end.

Leeds just couldn't convert when they got into good positions. The closest they came was from miles outside the area, Tanaka thumping a loose ball goalward only for it to cannon off the upright.

Seven minutes of time added on prolonged the agony for the away end but even if Oxford tried everything to pack the box and send the ball there aerially, Darlow was largely a spectator thanks to his defence.

The full-time celebrations on the pitch matched those in the stand as the reality of Leeds' achievement hit home.

“Surpassing last year's total of 90 points is a remarkable feat...”

Surpassing last year's total of 90 points is a remarkable feat, one that puts them on the cusp of glory and Leeds have only themselves to thank for that.

They have been pushed all this way by two other clubs hellbent on escaping the Championship via the top two and rarely have Farke's men blinked.

Any wobbles have been slight and never allowed to turn into anything more erratic or problematic.

The most recent dip in form has been followed by three wins in a row when the pressure has been at its absolute peak.

Now history beckons, if they can finish it off.

A medley of songs for 2019/20 promotion heroes that came from the away end midway through the second half says it all about what is in store for this current team should they do their job once or twice more. The complicated bit is done.

The months of slog and toil, building a points tally worthy of promotion. That bit is done.

Now it's all very simple. They've grabbed the chance with both hands and just need to hold on tight.