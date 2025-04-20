Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke has provided fresh Leeds United team news for Easter Monday’s enormous hosting of Stoke City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key Leeds United pair are facing checks for Easter Monday’s enormous Elland Road showdown against Championship visitors Stoke City which could set the club up for Monday night promotion.

Star winger Dan James returned from a hamstring injury as a 76th-minute substitute in Good Friday’s 1-0 win at Oxford United in which fellow winger Manor Solomon had to be taken off with three minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon, who bagged the only goal of the game, went down injured and signalled that he needed to come off but appeared to indicate that the issue was not serious with a few nods to Farke and his staff as he came off.

Speaking post match, Farke revealed that Solomon had been suffering cramps but declared that both Solomon and James would need to be assessed for Monday’s quick return to action at home to Stoke.

Farke expects Solomon to be fine but admits he is unsure if James will be fit enough to start. Joe Rothwell, meanwhile, remains out with a calf injury whilst Pascal Struijk’s season is over due to a foot fracture. Youngster Sam Chambers has been out after being unwell.

“We are in the crunch time period and we know we have lots of load and we have had also recently many players out,” said Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not sure if he's really ready to start the game...”

“Pascal Struijk out, a massive player for us, Joe Rothwell out, a massive player for us, Daniel James out. Let's see how far he is for Monday.

“I'm not sure if he's really ready to start the game. Perhaps. Let's see. Also, we have to assess him right now after the game where he came through and we have spoken about Manor Solomon. “

On Solomon, Farke said post-match: “Some cramps. Obviously it was an intense game. All of our players had to work a lot. We have to assess him but I expect that he will be also ready for the game on Monday."