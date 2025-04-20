Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places with just three games left.

An enormous fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected with the ultimate Sheffield United twist to spark wild celebrations at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s top-of-the-table Whites have a five-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places with just three games left and know that four more points would guarantee a Premier League return.

Leeds, though, could wrap up promotion on Easter Monday and the bookmakers expect the Whites to do so after an ultimate Sheffield United twist.

A place back in the Premier League would be mathematically guaranteed if Leeds beat Monday afternoon’s visitors Stoke City and Sheffield United then fail to win at second-placed Burnley in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Beating Stoke is the first end of the bargain and the bookies have absolutely no doubt that Farke’s Whites will get the job done.

In yet more eye-wateringly short odds, Farke’s side are no bigger than 2-7 favourites to beat the Potters yet as short as 1-6 with some firms.

Mark Robins’ visitors can be backed at a huge 12-1 and the draw is on offer at 5s.

The betting market for the 5.30pm clash between Burnley and Sheffield United is a much tighter affair yet the bookies are confident that Scott Parker’s Clarets will take at least a point.

Should Leeds beat Stoke, even a draw would serve up one final ultimate Blades twist in handing Leeds promotion for a Monday night return to the Premier League.

Those making the odds even fancy Burnley to beat the Blades as Parker’s hosts are odds on with every firm, albeit only just.

The Clarets are no bigger than 19-20 but as short as 3-4 with some firms. The draw is on offer at 5-2 and the Blades are fairly big odds all things considered at 7-2.

With two more games remaining after Easter Monday, Leeds are now 1-20 to seal automatic promotion.

If the bookies are right, then the champagne needs putting on ice imminently in preparation for Monday night.