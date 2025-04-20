Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United aren’t there yet but a return to the Premier League feels close.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United took another massive step towards the Premier League on Friday night after managing the promotion race pressure to beat Oxford United 1-0.

Manor Solomon’s 33rd-minute finish was enough to ensure all three points headed back up to West Yorkshire, with Leeds able to exert an impressive level of control over their hosts on a night when things could easily have been more difficult. Fans were made to watch as Burnley and Sheffield United both won, but Daniel Farke’s side held their nerve to reclaim top spot in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now only three games of the regular season left and focus inside the Leeds squad will quickly turn to Stoke City. The Potters arrive at Elland Road on Monday unbeaten in five, with Friday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday all but confirming their Championship status for another year.

But while Stoke have been fighting to stay in the Championship, Leeds are desperate to get out and victory would put them within touching distance of automatic promotion - it could even be confirmed a few hours after full-time. Three points against Stoke could send Farke’s side on to 94, opening up an eight-point gap on Sheffield United who face Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday evening.

And if Sheffield United then fail to win at Turf Moor, Leeds’ spot in the top-two will be mathematically confirmed with at least a seven-point gap and just six points left to play for. Even a draw for the Whites could be enough if Chris Wilder’s side lose at Burnley, a result which would leave them six points short and at least 28 goals behind when it comes to goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many points to Leeds United need for promotion and Championship title?

But if Opta’s points predictions are anything to go by, then Leeds might have already done enough to secure a top-two spot. The statistical gurus expect Sheffield United to finish the campaign on 90.5 points which, even rounded up, sees them draw level with Leeds’ current tally but with a vastly inferior goal difference - albeit no one in West Yorkshire will be happy with such a tense finish.

Automatic promotion is by no means wrapped up but should things go well on Monday, focus will quickly turn to a title many Leeds fans believe is deserved, given they’ve been out in front for large parts of the campaign. On that front, both they and Burnley could still hit 100 points and a perfect finish for both would see Farke’s side claim the title on goal difference.

Unless Burnley lose against Sheffield United on Monday, the title race will likely go to the final day but once again, Opta are predicting dropped points with Scott Parker’s Clarets tipped to finish on 97. That would mean two wins from three would be enough for Leeds to finish out on top courtesy of a better goal difference once again.

With all that being said, everyone involved knows a Championship promotion race rarely pans out as everyone expects and there is still time for another curveball or two to be thrown. Leeds can only focus on doing their own job and so all eyes are on Monday’s meeting with Stoke.

Your next Leeds United read: Farke can unleash ‘outstanding’ James amid Stoke City left-back injury crisis