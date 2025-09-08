Long-time partners BOXT will continue to support the Leeds United Foundation Soccer Camp programme following confirmation of a renewed partnership. Leeds United confirmed on Monday morning they had renewed their partnership with the local home energy installers, who in previous years have been front-of-shirt or sleeve sponsors across first-team kits. Both slots have since been taken by Red Bull and sports betting and gaming company Parimatch, respectively. But BOXT’s partnership with the Leeds United Foundation will continue into the 2025/26 campaign with the aim of helping children gain greater access to sport across the city. The club say that by joining forces, they hope to have a ‘lasting impact’ on youngsters through initiatives during the school holidays. A statement from the club read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce a renewed official partnership with BOXT, the award-winning British home energy installer. “BOXT has been a loyal and valued partner of the club since its formation in 2017, and this extended partnership into the 2025/26 season will see them continue their incredible support for the Leeds United Foundation Soccer Camp programme, helping more children gain access to play sport and participate in local initiatives. Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews “The Leeds headquartered company has been one of the fastest growing businesses in the UK in recent years, offering consumers an effortlessly easy-to-use online platform for new boilers, solar panels, air conditioning systems, heat pumps, home storage batteries and EV chargers. “To help celebrate the renewed partnership, the club’s official charity invited BOXT and former-player Stuart Dallas along to one of their Soccer Camps, so they could see first-hand how their support is helping to break down barriers and create more opportunities for children across Leeds to thrive. “By joining forces, BOXT and the Leeds United Foundation will continue to provide vital support during school holidays, delivering fun, healthy, and inspiring experiences for youngsters, leaving a lasting impact.” Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Business Officer at Leeds United Football Club, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with BOXT and their hard-working team for the 2025/26 campaign as we step back into the Premier League. The work being done by our official charity is incredibly important to both the club and local community, and for loyal partners such as BOXT to once again be on hand to support that work is really great to see and we can’t thank them enough.” Mel Butler, BOXT CEO and Co-Founder, added: "We are excited to announce our continued partnership with Leeds United for the 2025/26 season. We remain committed to supporting their Soccer Camps and look forward to resuming our annual charity sponsorship next summer. Additionally, we are eager to explore new opportunities that may arise throughout the year. "As a proud Leeds-based company, we're thrilled to strengthen our connection with the club's loyal supporters. Here’s to another successful year together."