The latest news from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for Saturday’s visit to Premier League rivals Fulham.

Several of Leeds United’s promotion winners saw their time at Elland Road come to an end during the summer transfer window.

Patrick Bamford is said to have interest from clubs in the MLS after his contract was mutually terminated earlier this month and Junior Firpo returned to former club Real Betis after his own deal came to an end. Josuha Guilovogui is still looking for a new club after his departure was confirmed and the likes of Mateo Joseph, Largie Ramazani and Joe Gelhardt have all agreed loan moves away from the club.

The arrival of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri appeared to have signalled the end of a two-time promotion winner’s time at Elland Road as Whites stalwart Illan Meslier appears to now be viewed as Daniel Farke’s third choice goalkeeper. The former France Under-21 international lost his place in the Whites side during the final months of last season as Wales international Karl Darlow was given the responsibility of helping Leeds in the closing stages of their successful push for the Championship title and subsequent promotion into the Premier League.

Brazilian goalkeeper Perri has played each and every minute of the Whites’ three Premier League games during the first fortnight of the season and kept clean sheets in home games against Everton and Newcastle United. He was named on the bench for the Carabao Cup loss against Championship club Sheffield Wednesday as Darlow was handed his first start of the campaign.

That came amidst speculation Meslier could be in line to return to France ahead of transfer deadline day - but the French star remained at Elland Road and his future remains uncertain. Meslier’s former Whites team-mate Stuart Dallas has praised the long-serving goalkeeper’s attitude and insisted he will continue working hard to force his way back into Farke’s thinking.

What did Stuart Dallas say about Illan Meslier’s future at Leeds United?

Speaking to TikTik account ComAve, Dallas said: “I’m not sure if he’s forgotten. I don’t know if it is the end for him. I think they’ve signed a goalkeeper in Perri. They’ve obviously got another fantastic goalkeeper in Karl Darlow, so I don’t know if it’s the end for Illan. Yeah, so he’s still at the club. He’ll continue to work.

“Stranger things have happened in terms of players fighting their way back into the fold. Illan’s a good lad. He’s had a fantastic career at Leeds, you know. He’s played a lot of games at a very young age and I wish him well. If he does decide to move on at some point, I don’t know what the plans are, but yeah, he’s had a fantastic career. And he can use this. Look, he’s come into Leeds and he’s just been on an upward trajectory, so it’s gone quickly for him so he can use this setback to, you know, to fuel him going forward.”

