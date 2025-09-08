Leeds United news as January target identified and star criticised for error

The latest news from Leeds United as the Whites prepare to return to Premier League action with a visit to Fulham next weekend.

Leeds United are reportedly ready to make a move for a Premier League striker during the January transfer window.

The Whites added ten new faces to their promotion winning squad during the summer transfer window at a cost of around £100 million and that included three attacking options after AC Milan winger Noah Okafor and free agent duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha all arrived at Elland Road. However, there remains a feeling Daniel Farke’s options in the final short remain light and a recent report has claimed Leeds will look to add at least one striker in the first month of the new year.

CaughtOffside have claimed the Whites are one of three Premier League clubs said to be keen to take advantage of ‘unproductive’ contract talks between Crystal Palace and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. The former Lyon frontman has scored 49 goals and provided 11 assists in 158 appearances since joining the Eagles from Mainz in an initial loan deal in January 2021 and has become a firm favourite with the Selhurst Park faithful. Mateta was part of the the side lifted the FA Cup last season and has already scored three goals in six appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Mateta still has two years remaining on his current Palace contract and the report claims the striker’s long-term future is ‘far from settled’ after contract talks ‘stalled’. The Eagles are said to be demanding around £40 million for the striker and Leeds, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are claimed to be ready to ‘test Palace’s resolve’ to retain Mateta’s services when the January transfer window opens for business.

Whites star criticised for ‘shaky’ international display

Several Leeds players are currently away on international duty as they look to help their countries progress towards qualifying for next summer’s World Cup Finals in North America.

There have been contrasting fortunes experienced by members of Daniel Farke’s ranks - and one summer signing has been singled out for criticism for his performance in Slovenia’s 2-2 draw with Sweden. The points were shared as Whites defender Gabriel Gudmundsson went up against fellow Elland Road new boy Jaka Bijol - and it was the latter that was singled out for the role he played for an error he made that led to one of the goals his side conceded.

Slovenian news outlet Sportsdunia gave the Whites star a 5.5/10 rating and described his performance as ‘shaky’.

They said: “A game he’ll want to forget,” the excerpt read. “He made a glaring error that led directly to a goal, which completely undermined his other contributions. Despite making five interceptions, that single moment of madness cost his team dearly. He looked shaky and bereft of confidence after that.”

