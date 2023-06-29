The Whites have been in partnership with the utilities company for a number of seasons, however the Leeds-headquartered business will now adorn the front of Leeds’ men’s and women’s shirts, replacing sports betting firm SBOTOP.

A statement released by the club on Thursday morning revealing the new sponsorship said: “The new deal will see BOXT branding feature across the front of Leeds United men’s and women’s first team kits, along with all academy and replica shirts for both adults and juniors.”

Leeds executive director Paul Bell commented on the agreement, saying: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with BOXT and look forward to seeing their branding feature across all of our playing and replica kit for the new season. It’s the first time in over eight years we have been able to brand all of the replica shirts with the same partner.

Leeds United have extended their partnership with local business BOXT, which will become the club's primary shirt sponsor in 2023/24. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"We pride ourselves on developing long term partnerships and we’re excited to build on the special relationship we have nurtured with BOXT to help support them in accelerating their growth plans, to become the leader in the UK domestic heating market and their plans to expand internationally.”