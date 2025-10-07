Where and when 9 Leeds United stars are on international duty this month

The second international break of the season offers Leeds United an opportunity to look back upon a mixed start to their return to the Premier League.

As it stands, the Whites are sitting in fifteenth place in the Premier League table after they claimed two wins and two draws from their opening seven games of the campaign. However, defeats against Fulham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have ensured Daniel Farke’s men know they have to hit the ground running when they return to action with a visit to former Championship title rivals Burnley on the other side of the break.

Farke will be praying for good news from several members of his squad after they were called up for international duty and will hope they are fit and ready to go when they return to Thorp Arch in just over a week’s time.

But which Whites stars have been called up and where and when are they playing?

1 . Ilia Gruev - Bulgaria Saturday October 11: Turkey (H) WCQ - Tuesday October 14: Spain (A) WCQ

2 . Isaac Schmidt - Switzerland Friday October 10: Sweden (A) WCQ - Monday October 13: Slovenia (A) WCQ

3 . Brenden Aaronson - United States Saturday October 11: Ecuador (H) Friendly - Wednesday October 15: Australia (H) Friendly

4 . Ao Tanaka - Japan Friday October 10: Paraguay (H) Friendly - Tuesday October 14: Brazil (H) Friendly

5 . Gabriel Gudmundsson - Sweden Friday October 10: Switzerland (H) WCQ - Monday October 13: Kosovo (A) WCQ

6 . Jaka Bijol - Slovenia Friday October 10: Kosovo (A) WCQ - Monday October 13: Switzerland (H) WCQ