Chris Wilder delivers 'miles ahead' Leeds United and Sheffield United verdict and details Blades 'fight'
Blades boss Chris Wilder delivered a “miles ahead” Leeds United and Sheffield United verdict after seeing his Blades side reclaim Championship top spot.
Saturday’s 2-0 victory for Leeds at home to Derby County took Daniel Farke’s Whites into first place on goal difference as Wilder’s side dropped to second but having played a game less.
Sheffield United then got their turn with Sunday’s 3pm kick-off at West Brom which ended in a 2-2 draw, taking the Bramall Lane outfit back into first place and above Leeds by a point.
Wilder, though, insisted afterwards that Farke’s Whites were “miles ahead” of his team as he saluted a point at The Hawthorns and explained his own team’s Championship ‘fight’.
"These boys are learning on the job, at the top of the division,” said Wilder, as quoted by the Sheffield Star. “I've just been asked a question about being in contention with Leeds United - Leeds are miles ahead of us.
“We've got our own fight, to improve individually and as a team. And trying to pick up points along the way. I'm just focusing on us. The characteristics of the team are great and this was a massive test for us.
“You could sense it was a big game before and with how they started they understood that, but we weathered the storm. It was a bit of a basketball game late on and a lack of control, but both sides wanted a win and we'll learn from that. It's important we got something from the game and I'm delighted that we did.”