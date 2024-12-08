Huge fresh Leeds backing has presented itself amid a big new Whites chance.

Leeds United are heading for Tuesday night’s quick return to action against Middlesbrough with fresh big backing and a new big chance presenting itself.

Daniel Farke’s Whites climbed from third to first with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to Derby County before dropping back to second on Sunday as Sheffield United reclaimed top spot.

A 1-1 draw for Chris Wilder’s side at West Brom has left the Blades one point clear of Leeds in pole position but with Farke’s side presented with a huge new chance on Tuesday night.

Leeds will take on fifth-placed Middlesbrough in an 8pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights and another home victory would take Leeds top and two points clear of the Blades who don’t play until Wednesday night.

Furthermore, the bookmakers are confident Leeds will get that victory as part of more strong backing for Farke’s side. Despite the calibre of opposition, Leeds are odds-on with every firm to beat Michael Carrick’s visitors in being no bigger than 5-6 but as short as 8-11 with some firms. Boro can be backed at 7-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 14-5.

The bookmakers also think there is then a good chance of Wilder’s side ‘dropping points’ on Wednesday evening when they visit Millwall. The Blades are just about favourites for the contest but only by the smallest of margins in being around 13-8 with Millwall 7-4. The draw is on offer at 23-10 and the Lions are short at 1-2 to take three points or one.

Even a draw would leave Leeds top if they beat Boro - which those making the odds expect them to do.

Third-placed Burnley - who are just a point behind Leeds play on Tuesday evening - and are 8-11 favourites at home to Derby County. Sunderland, a point further back in fourth, also play in Tuesday night and are even shorter at 11-20 to beat visiting Bristol City.

It all means the Blades could kick off on Wednesday night in fourth place.