Leeds United's Cody Drameh in line for promotion and club battle but Whites youngster injured

Twenty-one-year old Whites right back Drameh joined the Hatters on loan for the rest of the season at the end of the January transfer window and the defender has now played every minute of Luton's last five league games, starting the last eight.

His latest outing came in Saturday's hosting of Watford in which goals from Gabriel Osho and Allan Campbell gave the Hatters a 2-0 victory which left Rob Edwards' side level on points with third-placed Middlesbrough. The fourth-placed Hatters now have a ten-point cushion in the division's play-off places with just seven games to play and Drameh's side are firmly on course for promotion on current form.

Drameh could also be in line for a Whites battle in the play-offs as his side are currently on course for a play-offs semi-final against Millwall where Whites duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton are on loan.

THRIVING: Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh, front, at Luton Town. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Cresswell continued his run of starts for the Lions in Saturday's goalless draw at West Brom but the centre-back was taken off following an aerial challenge in the 89th minute and the defender has since revealed that he has fractured his eye socket. Shackleton was named on the bench and brought on for a very brief appearance in the second minute of second half stoppage time.

Elsewhere on the Leeds United loan front, Ian Poveda was named on the Blackpool bench for their clash at Preston North End and brought on at half-time as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat. Leo Hjelde was also amongst the substitutes for Rotherham United in their fixture at Hull City and called for with five minutes left of a goalless draw. Joe Gelhardt was in action for Sunderland on Friday night, starting at leaders Burnley and playing 64 minutes of a goalless draw.

In the Premier League, Dan James was named on the bench for Fulham at Bournemouth and was introduced in the 69th minute of a 2-1 defeat. In League Two, Alfie McCalmont started for Carlisle United at Leyton Orient and played 67 minutes of a 1-0 defeat. In the SPL, Stuart McKintsry was an unused substitute for Motherwell in their 3-1 win at Hibernian.

Tyler Roberts and Lewis Bate had been on loan at QPR and Oxford United respectively but both players have ended their loan spells following injuries. Jack Jenkins was not involved for Salford City in Friday night's 1-1 draw at Stockport County.