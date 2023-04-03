Willy Gnonto and Max Wober were both missing from the squad that travelled to Arsenal, failing to recover in time from injuries picked up on international duty. An ankle injury forced Gnonto out of Italy’s win over Malta and Wober picked up a hamstring problem in Austria’s victory against Azerbaijan.

Gracia remained tight-lipped on their chances of playing at Elland Road in midweek, as Leeds attempt to land a significant blow on one of their fellow relegation-threatened teams. But he admitted the Whites’ injury situation was less than ideal.

“About injured players I prefer not to say anything,” he said.

"Our situation is not good about injured players. All the medical staff, all the injured players are working really hard to recover as soon as possible but in two, three days things don't change. Maybe we'll have some different options for tomorrow but we have to prepare for the game with the players we have and it's our mentality in this moment. Be positive, try to play a good game for us and play with our best XI.”

Adam Forshaw is Gracia’s other injury doubt. The midfielder has been missing since the start of the year due to a hip problem, having lost two years to the issue prior to last season.

Stuart Dallas, the club’s longest-term injury absentee, is hopeful of returning to the pitch towards the back end of the campaign. The Northern Ireland international has been out since fracturing his femur against Manchester City almost a year ago. He has required a number of surgeries since during his rehabilitation.

Gracia was able to give winger Luis Sinisterra around an hour of football at The Emirates on Saturday, as he attempts to get his debut season at Leeds back on track after a number of injury disruptions. Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo were both kept on the bench from the start, along with Liam Cooper, with Gracia appearing to protect a number of his senior players in a three-game week.