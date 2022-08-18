Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pascal Struijk’s status as Leeds United utility player is a curious one given the well-supported view among the club’s fans that he is the long-term successor to Liam Cooper at centre-back.

The aggressive, yet softly-spoken Dutchman is a front-foot defender who has deputised in defensive midfield and more recently at left-back during Leeds’ Premier League stay.

Despite former head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s insistence that Struijk could cover for the oft-injured Kalvin Phillips, supporters preferred the 6ft 2in defender in his more natural centre-half berth.

Jesse Marsch holds court with his Leeds United players during a first-half water break at St Mary's Stadium (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

This summer, Leeds have spent heavily, although admittedly their outgoings on transfers kindly match the combined fees received for Phillips and Raphinha, but not yet on a left-back.

Fans are keen to avoid a scenario akin to last season where injuries and a lack of depth were perceived to have jeopardised Leeds’ top flight status.

That is why news that Junior Firpo had picked up an injury following the Whites’ first pre-season friendly six weeks ago was met with a familiar groan.

Since, back-up left-back Leif Davis has left the club, while Under-21 regular in that role Liam McCarron has also departed permanently.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton battles for possession with Pascal Struijk of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leeds United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

This has forced Struijk out to the left-hand side, where he has been stationed for United’s last two games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

Leeds’ lack of depth in this position is highlighted best at Under-21 level; nominally a winger for the Under-18s, Keenan Carole has started both of the young Whites’ fixtures so far this season.

At senior level, Struijk has for the most part handled the likes of Pedro Neto and Kyle Walker-Peters capably – two players with the ability to change direction in an instant.

The latter’s equalising goal at St Mary’s Stadium last weekend came as a result of a defence-splitting pass by Sekou Mara, between Struijk and Jack Harrison who had tucked in as an auxiliary left-back.

Although, due to the quality of the pass it is difficult to lay blame at either Leeds player’s door.

"Junior [Firpo]’s probably a couple of weeks behind,” head coach Jesse Marsch said in his pre-Southampton press conference, indicating it may be a short while longer that Struijk holds down the left-back role.

Supporters hope the club will learn from last term, though, and sign an additional player to support Firpo throughout the campaign, without having to rely on an out-of-position Struijk at all.

The 23-year-old’s form – albeit against sides likely to finish in the bottom half of the table – offers a cut-price solution for the Leeds board, although it would hardly be a crowd-pleaser.

Nevertheless, after two Premier League matchdays this season, no player has completed or attempted as many tackles as Struijk, as per WhoScored.com.

Tyler Adams (2nd) and Brenden Aaronson (4th) are also among the division’s most prolific tacklers after two games – a nod to Marsch’s preferred approach.

A more aggressive press and more frequently turning over possession will most likely lead to more tackles, an area current first-choice Junior Firpo struggled with last season.

The Spaniard averaged just shy of five tackles per 90 last season, but also picked up 11 bookings in just 24 appearances.

Needless to say, Firpo’s 11 cautions were two more than any other Leeds player picked up.

Anything other than a dramatic improvement in the timing and execution of Firpo’s tackling means Marsch’s preferred style may take some acclimatising to – from a defensive perspective, at least.