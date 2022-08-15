Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds had just one point after two games of the 2021-22 campaign in which a 5-1 hammering at arch rivals Manchester United was followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Everton.

The Whites had to wait until the seventh game of the season before bagging their first victory through October’s 1-0 win at home to Watford but Jesse Marsch’s side secured a three-point haul on the new campaign’s opening day through a 2-1 triumph at home to Wolves.

Leeds then picked up another point at the weekend through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Southampton in which the Whites were 2-0 up with 18 minutes left.

SOLID START: For Leeds United and striker Rodrigo, above, pictured celebrating his and his side's second goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Southampton. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite the pain of throwing away a two-goal lead, boss Marsch was still able to reflect on a double boost of two positive results in the first two games of the new campaign.

There have since been changes to the division’s predicted finishing places and this is where Leeds are expected to end up based on the bookmakers’ odds for the title and then relegation prices.

1st: Manchester City

Odds for the title: 4-9.

Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

2nd: Liverpool

Odds for the title: 4-1.

Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

3rd: Tottenham Hotspur

Odds for the title: 16-1.

Odds for relegation: 2500-1.

4th: Chelsea

Odds for the title: 19-1.

Odds for relegation: 2500-1.

5th: Arsenal

Odds for the title: 25-1.

Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

6th: Newcastle United

Odds for the title: 150-1.

Odds for relegation: 40-1.

7th: Manchester United (down from 6th)

Odds for the title: 150-1.

Odds for relegation: 25-1 (from 500-1 after the opening weekend).

8th: West Ham United

Odds for the title: 500-1.

Odds for relegation: 20-1.

9th: Brighton

Odds for the title: 500-1.

Odds for relegation: 18-1.

10th: Aston Villa

Odds for the title: 500-1.

Odds for relegation: 16-1.

11th: Leicester City

Odds for the title: 750-1.

Odds for relegation: 17-2.

12th: Brentford

Odds for the title: 750-1.

Odds for relegation: 7-1.

13th: Leeds United

Odds for the title: 750-1.

Odds for relegation: 3-1.

14th: Crystal Palace

Odds for the title: 1000-1.

Odds for relegation: 11-2.

15th: Wolves

Odds for the title: 1000-1.

Odds for relegation: 10-3.

16th: Everton

Odds for the title: 1000-1.Odds for relegation: 11-4.

17th: Fulham

Odds for the title: 1000-1.

Odds for relegation: 2-1.

18th: Nottingham Forest (relegated)

Odds for the title: 1000-1.

Odds for relegation: 6-4.

19th: Southampton (relegated) – down from 15th pre-season and 17th after opening weekend

Odds for the title 2000-1.

Odds for relegation: 2-1.

20th: Bournemouth (relegated)

Odds for the title: 2000-1.