Leeds had just one point after two games of the 2021-22 campaign in which a 5-1 hammering at arch rivals Manchester United was followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Everton.
The Whites had to wait until the seventh game of the season before bagging their first victory through October’s 1-0 win at home to Watford but Jesse Marsch’s side secured a three-point haul on the new campaign’s opening day through a 2-1 triumph at home to Wolves.
Leeds then picked up another point at the weekend through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Southampton in which the Whites were 2-0 up with 18 minutes left.
But despite the pain of throwing away a two-goal lead, boss Marsch was still able to reflect on a double boost of two positive results in the first two games of the new campaign.
There have since been changes to the division’s predicted finishing places and this is where Leeds are expected to end up based on the bookmakers’ odds for the title and then relegation prices.
1st: Manchester City
Odds for the title: 4-9.
Odds for relegation: 5000-1.
2nd: Liverpool
Odds for the title: 4-1.
Odds for relegation: 5000-1.
3rd: Tottenham Hotspur
Odds for the title: 16-1.
Odds for relegation: 2500-1.
4th: Chelsea
Odds for the title: 19-1.
Odds for relegation: 2500-1.
5th: Arsenal
Odds for the title: 25-1.
Odds for relegation: 2000-1.
6th: Newcastle United
Odds for the title: 150-1.
Odds for relegation: 40-1.
7th: Manchester United (down from 6th)
Odds for the title: 150-1.
Odds for relegation: 25-1 (from 500-1 after the opening weekend).
8th: West Ham United
Odds for the title: 500-1.
Odds for relegation: 20-1.
9th: Brighton
Odds for the title: 500-1.
Odds for relegation: 18-1.
10th: Aston Villa
Odds for the title: 500-1.
Odds for relegation: 16-1.
11th: Leicester City
Odds for the title: 750-1.
Odds for relegation: 17-2.
12th: Brentford
Odds for the title: 750-1.
Odds for relegation: 7-1.
13th: Leeds United
Odds for the title: 750-1.
Odds for relegation: 3-1.
14th: Crystal Palace
Odds for the title: 1000-1.
Odds for relegation: 11-2.
15th: Wolves
Odds for the title: 1000-1.
Odds for relegation: 10-3.
16th: Everton
Odds for the title: 1000-1.Odds for relegation: 11-4.
17th: Fulham
Odds for the title: 1000-1.
Odds for relegation: 2-1.
18th: Nottingham Forest (relegated)
Odds for the title: 1000-1.
Odds for relegation: 6-4.
19th: Southampton (relegated) – down from 15th pre-season and 17th after opening weekend
Odds for the title 2000-1.
Odds for relegation: 2-1.
20th: Bournemouth (relegated)
Odds for the title: 2000-1.
Odds for relegation: 4-7.