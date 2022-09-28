Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra has hit the headlines on international duty over the last week as he showed why there is so much excitement surrounding him at Elland Road.

The Colombian star has shown glimpses of what Jesse Marsch will hope to see on a regular basis after he joined the Whites in a £21m move from Dutch side Feyenoord during the summer transfer window.

Sinisterra has scored three goals in six appearances so far and he continued that form with three goals in two games for Colombia over the last week.

The winger came off the bench to score in a 4-1 friendly win over Guatemala on Sunday night and produced more heroics on Tuesday night as his side saw off Mexico with a win by the odd goal in five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that only tells half of the story as Colombia found themselves two goals down prior to Sinisterra’s introduction as a half-time substitute.

The Whites star made an immediate impact as he scored twice within the first seven minutes of the second-half to get his side back on level-terms and they went on to claim the win thanks to a goal from Wilmar Barrios.

Sinisterra won praise from team-mates Juan Guardado and James Rodriguez in the aftermath of the game and he also received a message from San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old has an interest in Leeds after the 49ers Enterprises became a minority shareholder at Elland Road just over four years ago.