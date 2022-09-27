Leeds United ‘open talks’ with winger as Brighton monitor Whites target ‘closely’

After nearly a month away, Leeds United will return to action this weekend when they face Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Whites are currently 11th in the table, with eight points to their name, but could hoist up to sixth with a win and a couple of favourable results elsewhere.

Conversely, Jesse Marsch’s men could drop as low as 17th should they lose and the sides beneath capitalise on their slip-up.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to work through.

With that in mind, here is Tuesday evening’s Leeds United transfer round-up...

Brighton enter Pirie race

Leeds United have reportedly been joined by Brighton and Hove Albion in the race to land Aberdeen prospect Lewis Pirie.

The precocious striker has been linked with a potential swoop from the Whites in recent weeks, while Fulham have also been credited with an interest.

But according to the Daily Record, it’s the Seagulls who have emerged as the latest Premier League team to keep tabs on the teenager.

A Scotland youth international, Pirie was watched by Leeds and Fulham during his country’s U16 clash with Denmark recently, while Albion cast an eye over the talent during Aberdeen ‘s win over Hibs last week.

Brighton are expected to monitor him “closely” in the coming months.

Leeds set for Harrison talks

Leeds United are set to open new contract talks with winger Jack Harrison, according to an update from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old’s long-term future at Elland Road is currently undecided, with his contract at Elland Road due to expire in the summer of 2024.

Moreover, Harrison has been the subject of interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham in recent times.