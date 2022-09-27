Delph graduated from the Whites academy to make 59 appearances for the first team, scoring six goals. The majority of his time as a Leeds player was spent in League One, before a move to Premier League Aston Villa in 2009.

Since then the midfielder has returned to Elland Road for a brief loan spell, secured an £8 move to Manchester City and won the English top flight twice.

In 2019 he signed for Everton in a £8.5m deal and departed the Toffees this summer upon the expiry of his contract. Injuries plagued his 2021/22 season, restricting him to 11 Premier League outings for Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delph was given a standing ovation by sections of the Elland Road crowd during Everton’s August 2021 visit to LS11 as chants of ‘you’re Leeds and you know you are’ rang out around the ground, prompting him to respond after the game, saying: “Great day for me to go back to my boyhood club where it all started, thank you for the warm reception."

The 32-year-old has today confirmed his retirement on social media.

He said: “So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me. Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans.”

His career ends after 323 senior outings as a professional, 204 of which came in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

EX LEEDS - Fabian Delph, who graduated from the Leeds United academy and went on to win two Premier League titles with Manchester City, has retired at 32. Pic: Getty