Leeds United star reveals frustration after 'tough moments' admission

A Leeds United star has been talking to the media after joining up with his national team squad for a pair of international friendlies.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke has been forced into a number of difficult decisions after Leeds United embarked on their return to the Premier League.

With a hectic summer transfer window behind them and ten new signings added to the Whites squad, the former Norwich City boss has a number of options in some key areas of the pitch. With former Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and midfield powerhouse Anton Stach impressing in the middle of the pitch following their summer arrivals, chances for a number of the Whites Championship title-winning midfielders have been few and far-between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Ao Tanaka, a confirmed favourite of Farke’s, that has meant just two Premier League starts after he was named in the starting eleven for the opening night win against Everton and the heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal just days later.

Since then, the Japan international has made substitute appearances against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur and he appears to have a battle on his hands as he looks to dislodge Longstaff and Stach from Farke’s midfield. Tanaka has spoken about his current stance within the Leeds squad and admitted there was some frustration at his lack of starts during the opening two months of the season.

Speaking to the media in his home country, the Whites midfielder said: “Of course, as a basic premise, it’s frustrating not to be playing in matches. But that’s how the Premier League is, and no matter which team you look at, not just mine, even the players on the bench or those not playing in matches possess overwhelming quality.”

“It’s only seven games so far, and I still have many challenges, but I also have a sense that I can do it. I think I just need to perform when I get the chance. There were mentally tough moments during that period. I just need to do what I have to do, and the fact that I can play in the Premier League excites me for every single match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka?

FRESH BACKING: For Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. | Getty Images

Speaking after the win against Everton on the night Premier League football returned to Elland Road, the Whites boss said: “I like that he [Tanaka] is such an emotional player. He can also set the stadium on fire. But it's also important that we have to play pragmatically, because it makes no sense to set the stadium on fire, and then you concede a late equaliser. So it's important to bring it over the line, and this is what we spoke about.”