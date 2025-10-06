Leeds United enter the international break following a third defeat of the Premier League season and with changes to the club’s relegation odds upon fresh blows for key rivals.

Leeds lined up for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road having only been beaten by Arsenal and Fulham on the road - the Cottagers also needing a 93rd-minute Gabi Gudmundsson own goal to snatch a 1-0 success.

But despite another strong showing, Daniel Farke’s Whites fell to a third league defeat of the season against Thomas Frank’s side who left West Yorkshire with a 2-1 success.

Leeds remain on eight points after seven games played and four points clear of the dropzone but the Whites have slipped down to 15th place.

There were, though, also fresh blows for expected key rivals at the weekend as Burnley, West Ham, Sunderland, Brentford and Nottingham Forest all fell to defeats.

Following the weekend’s results, there have been changes to the club’s relegation odds and with it a new predicted finishing position from the bookies.

Here, based on those odds, is the new predicted final table from the bookies in reverse order from top to bottom.