Leeds United picked up a good point over the weekend, but they ended up slipping further into trouble.

The Whites put on a resilient display to draw with in-form Brighton, but they were just one of a number of the struggling teams to pick up points over the weekend. That meant Javi Gracia’s men slipped into the relegation zone, and they are now preparing for another huge relegation six-pointer with fellow strugglers Wolves, who are four points better off as things stand.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Bamford claim

Patrick Bamford has struggled for form at Elland Road this season, but he did get an important goal over the weekend with the help of a deflection.

On the back of that, Steve Sidwell has backed the striker to have an impact as Leeds battle for survival. “Bamford...he got the goal with a deflection but he was a little bit rusty,” he said on BT Sport. “The ball was coming up to him normally when he can get hold of it and bring players in, but it got away from him.

“He worked the channels well, worked Dunk and Webster. Him being fit and keeping him fit again is key.”

Zemura interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal for Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura.

Zemura has played an important role in the Cherries giving themselves a big chance of survival over recent weeks, and 90min claim transfer interest is bubbling. It’s claimed Leeds, as well as West Ham and Newcastle United are eyeing a deal for the left-back, who is still only 23 years of age.