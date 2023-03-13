Leeds United summer transfer target Charles De Ketelaere is approaching an unwanted milestone with AC Milan after snubbing a move to Elland Road in favour of the San Siro.

The Whites were strongly linked with the Belgian last summer before he joined the Italian club on a five-year deal, with chairman Andrea Radrizzani confirming earlier this month Leeds wanted the player.

He said: “We wanted [Charles] De Ketelaere — then we almost signed Bamba [Dieng] on deadline day, it was crazy. It collapsed and we anticipated Gnonto deal that was already in place for 2023. I’m proud of Willy, top talent but also an excellent guy”.

It has been a tough start for De Ketelaere as he has gone 29 games without a goal in all competitions for AC Milan. He has featured in 21 Serie A games, providing just one assist in a 2-0 win over Bologna in August.

AC Milan are in action against Salernitana on Monday night and if De Ketelaere features without scoring he will hit 30 games without a goal. He joined the club for €32m plus add-ons and Milan director Ricky Massara admitted recently it will take time for the player to settle.

He told Football Italia: “He is a very talented player, we see him in training every day, we see his belief growing every day that he can express that talent for Milan.

