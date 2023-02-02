Where Leeds United sit in attendance table gallery vs Liverpool, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham and rivals
A look at how Leeds United’s home attendances compare to those of their Premier League rivals.
Leeds United have endured a bruising season so far, battling the drop for a second consecutive campaign.
The Whites still have a lot to do if they want to stay in the Premier League, but through thick and thin, they will have the support of their fans, who pack out Elland Road week-in, week-out. Spare tickets are hard to come by at Elland Road, and that has been the case for some time, with Leeds returning and staying in the Premier League.
Interestingly, the average attendance in the Premier League so far this season is 36,647, but how do Leeds’ home attendances compare to their rivals?
Join us below as we count down from lowest to highest...