Leeds United predicted XI and photo gallery vs Nottingham Forest as injury forces Marsch into double change
Leeds United will be without Robin Koch and Rodrigo Moreno this weekend as they visit the City Ground
By Joe Donnohue
2 minutes ago
Nottingham Forest are Leeds’ opponents on Sunday, a side three points above the Whites in the Premier League table, but just as troubled by the looming threat of relegation as the second half of the season kicks into gear.
The YEP has selected the likeliest starting XI at the City Ground taking into consideration Robin Koch’s suspension for five yellow cards and the ankle injury sustained by Rodrigo Moreno in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.
Page 1 of 3