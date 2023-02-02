News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds United predicted XI and photo gallery vs Nottingham Forest as injury forces Marsch into double change

Leeds United will be without Robin Koch and Rodrigo Moreno this weekend as they visit the City Ground

By Joe Donnohue
2 minutes ago

Nottingham Forest are Leeds’ opponents on Sunday, a side three points above the Whites in the Premier League table, but just as troubled by the looming threat of relegation as the second half of the season kicks into gear.

The YEP has selected the likeliest starting XI at the City Ground taking into consideration Robin Koch’s suspension for five yellow cards and the ankle injury sustained by Rodrigo Moreno in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

The French stopper has not missed a single Premier League game since 2021 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

2. RB: Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen may return to the starting XI if Luke Ayling is required to deputise at centre-half (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke Ayling

Liam Cooper's injury troubles suggest he may not be risked this weekend, meaning right-footer Luke Ayling moves across to play right-sided centre-back. Marsch may also prefer a right-footer alongside left-footed Max Wober (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. CB: Max Wober

Max Wober has quickly established himself as a reliable operator on the left-hand side of Leeds' defence (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Robin KochNottingham ForestPremier League