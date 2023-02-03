Nine Leeds United games Rodrigo Moreno will miss after injury blow confirmed

Leeds United have lost one of their star attackers for around two months to injury.

Rodrigo Moreno is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering ligament damage to his ankle, and it’s a big blow to the Whites as they battle relegation. The Spaniard has scored ten goals in 18 Premier League appearances so far this season, and is comfortably Leeds’ top scorer across all competitions with 12.

It has now been confirmed that he will be out until the end of March, with Leeds releasing in a statement: “Rodrigo faces two months on the sidelines following an ankle injury sustained in last Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie at Accrington Stanley.

“The Spanish international, who has scored 12 goals so far this season in all competitions, suffered bone and ligament damage as a result of a challenge and has undergone minor surgery The medical team at Thorp Arch are confident that Rodrigo will return to play by the end of March.”

The news means Rodrigo will miss as many as eight league games, providing he does not return before the international break in late March, while there is also at least one FA Cup game within that time that he will miss.

Here is the full list of fixtures between now and the end of March that Rodrigo is set to miss.

Nottingham Forest (A) - February 5

Manchester United (A) - February 8

Manchester United (H) - February 12

Everton (A) - February 18

Southampton (H) - February 25

TBD (FA Cup) - March 1

TAKING A SHOT: Leeds United striker Rodrigo

Chelsea (A) - March 4

Brighton (H) - March 11

Wolves (A) - March 18