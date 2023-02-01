Leeds United’s January transfer window is now over and done with for another year.

The Whites added to their squad significantly over the course of the winter window, snapping up Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie, while Diego Llorente departed on deadline day, joining Roma on loan. Though, with the window closed, transfer rumours will continue to swirl ahead of the summer window, when Leeds will - they hope - be preparing for another Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

McKennie plan

Leeds are already planning to acquire loan signing Weston McKennie on a permanent deal this summer, but there is one factor that would put paid to any possible deal.

On The Phil Hay Show, journalist Hay said: “There’s an option in there for Leeds to take him permanently in the summer; it will cost them around £30m.

“The intention and the plan would absolutely be to sign him permanently, and I fully expect that to happen unless something strange goes on in the next few months. The one thing that would absolutely avoid that being triggered would be Leeds being relegated.”

Zaniolo in limbo

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has been left ‘in exile’ after Leeds and others decided not to go through with a move.

Roma were seemingly desperate to get rid of Zaniolo, and according to Corrieredellosport, he could now face sitting on the sidelines for the rest of the season until a possible summer move. Leeds were said to be considering a move for Zaniolo if Jack Harrison left for Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad