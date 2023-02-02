The Whites bid farewell to Llorente on Tuesday evening, sending him on loan to Jose Mourinho’s Roma until the end of the season. Llorente is expected to remain a Giallorossi player with an £18 million transfer agreement negotiated included in the defender’s temporary switch.

Only last month, Leeds signed the Spain international to a new contract at Elland Road, running until 2026. His deal had been due to expire in 2024. The extension saw United protect the 29-year-old’s value as players with longer contracts tend to command higher fees in transfer negotiations.

In doing so, Leeds have been able to secure an agreement that will see them recoup the £18 million they invested in the central defender when he joined the club from Real Sociedad back in 2020.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Leeds United Owner, Andrea Radrizzani speaks to Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Had Leeds not extended Llorente’s contract in December, Roma would have held a stronger negotiating position to bring him in on a cheaper deal.

Jack Harrison is one of a number of players with contracts expiring in the coming 18 months that the club are keen to enter into negotiations with. Despite the arrival of several attacking options in the last two transfer windows, Harrison remains a valuable asset at Elland Road and at 26 years old, with vast Premier League experience, will command a high fee from any interested clubs. Leicester City’s January interest was rebuffed last month, seeing a reported £20 million bid turned down.

By extending Harrison’s stay at Elland Road, Leeds can ensure at the very least, they secure a repeat of the Llorente negotiations. If in the summer it is deemed appropriate to move Harrison on, the Whites should be able to command fees in excess of the £20-25 million the market currently values him at.

The club boast numerous wide attackers and Willy Gnonto’s current form means Harrison is unlikely to usurp the teenage Italian on the left flank any time soon. That said, his output over the past couple of seasons in particular, as well as an immaculate injury record, makes him a valuable option to have in reserve, and occasionally from the start.