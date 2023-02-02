The youngsters have made it into the hat for the Fifth Round of the FA Youth Cup, for only the second time in the last six seasons.

Goals from Connor Ferguson, Ben Andreucci and Luca Thomas secured the young Whites’ place in the next round of the competition, defeating AFC Wimbledon on home turf in West London. It was Plough Lane’s residents who took the lead on 22 minutes, but full-back Ferguson struck back five minutes later to level proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second half substitutions could not break the deadlock, meaning a period of extra-time would be needed to decide the victor of the Fourth Round tie. Leeds began the additional period sharper and more ruthless than their opponents, scoring twice through Andreucci and Thomas within two minutes of the restart, putting the tie to bed.

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Ben Andreucci of Leeds Utd shoots at goal at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on February 01, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

United have been drawn against Oxford in the next round of the competition, with a place in the quarter final a distinct possibility. Two-time Youth Cup winners Leeds have not made it into the final eight for several years. In each of the last two seasons, the youngsters have only made it through to the Fourth Round, while in 2019/20, United were knocked out at the Last 16 stage by Manchester United – a game in which Charlie Cresswell, Kris Moore, Stuart McKinstry, Nohan Kenneh and Jack Jenkins all featured.

Leeds’ Fifth Round tie against Oxford will take place at the Kassam Stadium on Wednesday, February 8.

Leeds XI: Mahady (GK), Diboe, Ferguson, Buchan, Godden, Debayo (Chadwick 98’), Douglas (Vincent 108'), Coleman (C), Andreucci, McFadden (Chambers 113’) Wilson (Thomas 61’).