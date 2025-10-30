A Leeds United star received praise for his performance in Friday night’s win over Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Brenden Aaronson has started to answer some of the questions asked of him with his recent performances for Leeds United - according to one former Whites star.

The United States international endured a difficult first season at Elland Road as he struggled to build on an impressive display capped by his first Whites goal in a 3-0 home win against Chelsea in August 2022. After making 41 appearances in all competitions, Aaronson made a temporary exit in the aftermath of relegation from the Premier League when he agreed to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Bundesliga club Union Berlin before returning to Leeds when no permanent deal was forthcoming.

There were some signs of why great excitement followed Aaronson’s initial arrival at the club as he established himself in Daniel Farke’s side last season as the former Norwich City manager guided the Whites to the Championship title and back into the top flight. Despite the summer arrivals of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, the 25-year-old has started six of Leeds’ nine Premier League fixtures so far this season and he grabbed his first goal of the campaign in Friday night’s win against West Ham United.

Former Whites defender Aidy White admitted he has mixed feelings over the midfielder’s displays during the opening quarter of the season but stressed he must be given credit when he do produce such an impressive display.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “There were a lot of questions asked of Brenden Aaronson, myself included, and he has been a little bit up and down, hasn’t he? His start in terms of his goal and his contributions haven’t been very good and it is still not very good.

“He got on the scoresheet tonight [against West Ham] and I think you have got to be honest and truthful. Give people credit when they play well – you can’t just batter people all the time. Yes, sometimes he is not up to the scratch, that is my opinion. But when he plays well – give him credit as well.”