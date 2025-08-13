A former Leeds United favourite could earn a move to a Championship club.

A former Leeds United stalwart is reportedly in discussions over a possible move to Championship crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are now no longer under an EFL-imposed transfer embargo but have still had major restrictions placed upon them as they aim to add new faces to their heavily depleted squad. Wednesday can sign free agents but have limitations on the deals they can conclude before they are signed off by the governing body. New head coach Henrik Pedersen is hoping to add some much-needed experience to his squad after his managerial reign got underway with a brave defeat at Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Sheffield Star have claimed former Whites captain Liam Cooper is on a long list of possible additions that have been drawn up by the Hillsborough recruitment team and confirms discussions between the defender and the Owls have already taken place. However, the report also refutes speculation in the national press stating Cooper has already trained alongside the Wednesday squad ahead of a possible deal being agreed.

The experienced centre-back has been without a club since he left Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia by mutual agreement in July after bringing an end to his decade-long stay at Elland Road 12 months earlier. Cooper became a firm favourite with the Whites faithful as he made over 280 appearances for the club and was a key part of the squad that claimed the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

What did Liam Cooper say about his Leeds United departure?

In a open letter to Leeds supporters following his departure, the Scotland defender wrote: “To the fans, yes you lunatics and the heart beat of our great club. Your unwavering support for myself and the boys meant everything. You will never know how much you drive the players on, my only sadness looking back is not getting to lift that title at Elland Road in front of you.

“I leave the club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times. I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football. As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will look back and be very proud but also hungry for more. Stay loud and stay proud. I’ll see you in the terraces.”