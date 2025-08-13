Leeds United transfers as major striker update given and target future discussed

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United look to add to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United have been told they are the ‘most likely destination’ for a former Premier League striker with 68 goals in 79 appearances for his current club.

The Whites’ need to add at least one attacking player to their squad ahead of the final weeks of the summer transfer window is evident and several frontmen have been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks. The likes of Roma star Artem Dovbyk, free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz have all been suggested as possible targets - but it is another player with Craven Cottage connections that is the subject of speculation over the last 24 hours.

Globo have claimed former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future at Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal is in doubt after they secured the signature of Liverpool star Darwin Nunez. The report claims the move has increased the possibility of Mitrovic leaving the club and states he will receive the remaining £21 million he is owed from the remaining three years on his contract before being made available on a free transfer.

However, even without the presence of a transfer fee, Leeds would be facing a sizeable challenge to meet Mitrovic’s wage demands with the Serbian striker reportedly claiming over £400,000-a-week with his current club. The YEP’s Graham Smyth has already admitted that could provide a ‘big sticking point’ with any potential move for the former Newcastle United man.

Speaking last week via the Inside Elland Road podcast, Smyth said: “Mitrovic is an interesting one because he meets the profile in terms of size and physicality, not so much in age, but the big sticking point with Mitrovic before anything can happen for Leeds United would be wages. When you’re on hundreds of thousands of pounds a week, plural, you’re going to have to accept a whacking great wage cut to come to Leeds because that’s not in their gift to give that kind of money.”

Manager discusses Whites target interest

Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes has admitted he will move into the transfer market if midfielder Bilal El-Khannouss leaves the Championship club between the end of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old was one of the few positives from a dismal season last time out as the Foxes suffered a demoralising relegation from the Premier League. El-Khannouss started the current season in impressive fashion as he provided two assists to help his side to a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday in their opening game of the Championship season on Sunday.

That came amidst speculation Leeds and Newcastle United were showing an interest in the 22-times capped Morocco international - and Cifuentes has given some indication as to how he views the attacking midfielder’s future at the King Power Stadium.

He told Leicestershire Live: “You have to understand there is the reality in terms of the value the market gives to certain players. We have these kinds of conversations. All good players will attract interest. It’s not just about Bilal, who is an excellent player. He did very well providing the two assists. But the process will always be the same.

“If someone leaves, it is my job to try to see how we can use our strengths and quality. If I think we need something, I will look into the academy to find a player who can do this role. If not, we go to the market.”

