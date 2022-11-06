Leeds United and Southampton told to ‘keep an eye’ on Ligue 1 transfer target

Leeds United transfer target Pape Gueye has interest from clubs across the Premier League and in France as speculation continues over his future at Marseille.

The former Watford midfielder has endured a mixed time in France afer joining Marseille in a £2.7m deal during the summer of 2020. After initially shining under former manager Jorge Sampaoli, Gueye has struggled to make an impact the Argentine boss was replaced by former Juventus defender Igor Tudor earlier this year.

The 12-times capped Senegal international has made just three starts in all competitions so far this season, and played less than 40 minutes of football as his side finished bottom of a Champions League group containing Tottenham Hotspur, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.

French outlet Jeunes Footeux has now revealed Gueye is currently fourth choice midfielder at the Stade Velodrome, with manager Igor Tudor preferring to utilise Matteo Guendouzi, Valentin Rongier and Jordan Veretout in his preferred starting eleven. The report also suggested club president Pablo Longoria will ‘seek to recover millions’ in the January transfer window and Gueye is one of the possible departures.

Southampton are named as a possible suitor and will look to ‘take advantage’ of their previous contact with Marseille after signing Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car from the Ligue 1 club during the summer. However, the report also states the Saints would prefer a loan deal with a possible permanent move at the end of the season.

Leeds are mentioned as an interested party and journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is interest in the midfielder - but revealed there are ‘no advanced negotiations’ taking place with any club at this point in time.