Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville gives own version of Marsch half-time message v Bournemouth

Leeds went ahead in just the third minute of Saturday afternoon’s Premier League contest as Rodrigo struck from the penalty spot but Marsch's Whites were booed off at half-time by which point they trailed 2-1 to strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing. Summerville, though, said the instructions of head coach Marsch during the half-time break ultimately worked the oracle as Leeds eventually ran out 4-3 winners through goals from Sam Greenwood, Cooper and finally Summerville after Dominic Solanke had put the Cherries 3-1 up in the 48th minute.

Asked by post-match media for an insight into Marsch's half time message, Summerville smiled: "Um, ah, I don't think I can say that but I do it in my own words. He said like that if you stick to the match plan and we do what we are used to doing then we are going to win this game and fair point so I am happy.

"It was a bit sloppy in the first half but I think we re-builded in the second half and I think you can see as a group that we have got belief, we have got fight for each other and the second half was just crazy. I think you have to stick to the plan, to the match plan and then you will get back to how you usually play but in the first half we were a bit sloppy and we weren't doing the things we were meant to do."

MESSAGE: Revealed by Leeds United matchwinner Crysencio Summerville, left, from Whites boss Jesse Marsch, right, pictured celebrating Saturday's epic 4-3 success against Bournemouth at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.