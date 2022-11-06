Dominic Solanke makes Leeds United admission and sends message to fans after Bournemouth loss

Bournemouth led 2-1 at the interval of the weekend's Premier League contest at Elland Road and Solanke fired his side further ahead with a neat finish just three minutes into the second half. Leeds, though, then pulled off an incredible comeback, rallying to level at 3-3 through strikes from Sam Greenwood and Liam Cooper before rapidly rising 21-year-old Dutch star Crysencio Summerville struck an 84th-minute winner.

The Cherries had also held a two-goal lead in last weekend's hosting of Tottenham Hotspur only to suffer a 3-2 defeat and Solanke pulled no punches in his assessment of Saturday's reverse which left Gary O'Neil's side fifth bottom but elevated Leeds to 12th.

"Really frustrated," said the forward to afcbTV. "It's the second game in a row where we have been two goals up and managed to lose a game so it's an issue we need to fix. It's not really good enough to lose with a two-goal lead, two games in a row so we need to try and put it right."

FRUSTRATION: For AFC Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke, above, pictured after Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Leeds United in which his strike had put the Cherries 3-1 up. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

Assessing the mood in the dressing room afterwards, Solanke admitted: "It's how you could expect after another loss. No positives at the moment, just negatives so we need to try and put it right because in the first half we were playing so well, doing so well to get the lead and we just need to figure out how we see out the game."

Solanke's side had initially fallen behind after just three minutes as Whites forward Rodrigo netted from the penalty spot after the flying Summerville had been fouled. But Cherries strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing then turned the first half on its head and Leeds then looked dead and buried after Solanke's neat strike early in the second half.

"It was a nice finish," said the 25-year-old Cherries star who has been capped once for England. "Another goal obviously, that's a positive from my side. But it's difficult to be happy with that when we have just lost but I am happy to get another goal."