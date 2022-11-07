Pascal Struijk delivers Leeds United defensive verdict and eyes 'flying' Whites surge

Leeds raced into a third-minute lead during Saturday's Premier League hosting of Bournemouth but then shipped in two goals in the next 16 minutes to Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing before being booed off at the break. Dominic Solanke then put the Cherries 3-1 up just three minutes after the interval in a move that began from a Whites corner but Leeds then produced a brilliant comeback to seal a remarkable 4-3 victory. Goals from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and finally Crysencio Summerville sent Elland Road wild but Struijk admits that Leeds must work on their defending to send themselves even further up the league.

"What can I say!" said Struijk, giving his assessment of Saturday's incredible contest to LUTV. "It was a very, very hard game. Hard work by the lads to get it still done, winning 4-3 but obviously we are giving away too many goals. But it's good that we scored more than they did."

Pressed on whether he can be happy as a defender in conceding three goals at home, Struijk admitted "No. I think it's just mistakes that we need to clear up and make better. Because they are like simple mistakes. If we get them sharp, we will score the four goals, we don't give up the goals, we are flying."