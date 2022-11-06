Twenty amazing photos of Leeds United's fans, players and bench celebrating epic Bournemouth win

Leeds went ahead in just the third minute as Rodrigo converted a penalty won by Crysencio Summerville but Bournemouth equalised just four minutes later after awful defending let in Marcus Tavernier to convert. More slack work at the back then led to Phillip Billing firing the Cherries ahead in the 19th minute and Bournemouth bagged a third goal just three minutes into the second half as Dominic Solanke netted from a counter from a Leeds corner.

But Leeds pulled a goal back on the hour mark through a majestic finish from substitute Sam Greenwood who then set up the equaliser as his corner was headed home by captain Liam Cooper in the 68th minute. Incredibly, the Whites then went ahead in the 84th minute after brilliant work from another substitute in Willy Gnonto who stormed through the middle of the park on his 19th birthday before playing in Summerville who converted to send Elland Road wild. Here, via YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson, Getty Images and PA, we run through the story of a stunning comeback and show some brilliant photos of Leeds United’s fans in the Elland Road stands.