The Gunners are due to face FK Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League group stage on Thursday night in Norway and broadcasters were present at Wednesday morning’s training session at London Colney, but there was no sight of the Brazilian.

Jesus, who signed from Manchester City in a £45m summer move, has hit the ground running at the Emirates and played a key role in their stellar start to the season.

The 25-year-old has fired in five goals and contributed four assists in nine Premier League outings, helping Mikel Arteta’s men win eight of those to sit top of the table.

It is not yet clear if Arsenal are simply resting the forward or if he has picked up an injury.

Jesus was checked for concussion during Sunday’s win over Liverpool but reportedly passed the protocols, played on and was said to have been fine on Monday after further checks with the club doctor, according to BBC Sport’s Alex Howell.

Former Premier League goalscorer Chris Sutton criticised the decision to leave Jesus in the game following a clash with Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Sutton said: “Gabriel Jesus won the penalty for Arsenal's winner against Liverpool but should he have been on the pitch? If football's concussion protocols were followed - 'if in doubt, sit them out' is the motto, remember - then you'd have to say no.”

Advertisement Hide Ad