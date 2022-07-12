Leeds United are ramping up their preparations Down Under ahead of the new season.

Jesse Marsch and his men are working away in Australia in a bid to get ready for the new season, and their preparation efforts will be helped by a number of new faces.

It has been a hugely exciting summer for the Whites despite the departure of Kalvin Phillips, with six new signings snapped up.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have already signed the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Brendan Aaronson, and they could yet to add to their growing list.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Raphinha update

Leeds are said to be set to agree a deal to sell Raphinha to Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Barcelona have finally submitted the official bid for Raphinha, Leeds are set to accept,” Romano tweeted. “€58m (£49.1m) fixed fee, up to €68m (£57.5m) with add-ons. Deal at final stages.

“All parties waiting for Barça to be able and ready to register Raphinha, then it will be signed… here we go soon.”

On recent evidence, registering new players is no easy task for Barcelona, but Raphinha is ready to make the move having not travelled to Australia with his teammates.

De Ketelaere chase fails

Leeds have been linked with a move for Club Brugge forward Charles de Ketelaere this summer.

It was initially reported they had missed out before a fresh boost popped up amid hesitance from AC Milan.

But according to Sempre Milan and other sources in Italy, de Ketaleare is nearing a move to the Serie A champions having set his heart on a move to San Siro this summer.