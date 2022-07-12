Robin Koch hails 'enormous' Leeds United development and declares his new season aim

Koch signed for Leeds from SC Freiburg in August 2020 following three years with the Bundesliga outfit and 82 appearances in Germany's top division.

The German was joined in the Bundesliga for the second half of the 2018-19 season and the full 2019-20 campaign by USA international midfielder Tyler Adams who had moved from New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig in January 2019.

The duo locked horns in May 2020 as part of a 1-1 draw, three months before German international Koch made the move to Elland Road.

Two years later, Adams has now become Koch's team mate as part of a switch for around £20m from Leipzig and Koch believes the 23-year-old will prove a hugely important addition to United's squad.

Adams, who was brought in two days after Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City, is one of six players that Leeds have signed so far this summer along with Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Luis Sinisterra.

“The club did a great job,” said Koch to German outfit Bild, talking about United's recruitment this summer.

ENCOURAGED: Leeds United's German international Robin Koch, centre, pictured celebrating his goal in Thursday's 4-0 victory in a pre-season friendly against Blackpool at York City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

“Tyler in particular has often shown what he can do in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig.

"He’s a top player and from what I can tell from the first few days, he’s also a top guy.

"He and the other newcomers will strengthen our team enormously.”

Koch has amassed 38 appearances in his two seasons so far at Leeds, 30 of which have been Premier League starts.

The German has been deployed as both a centre-back and a holding midfielder by both former boss Marcelo Bielsa and new head coach Jesse Marsch who also used Koch as a right back at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Assessing his aims for his third year with Leeds, 25-year-old Koch added: “This is my third season here in Leeds.

"I know what I can give the team and the team knows what they have in me.

"I want to continue to be an important part of the team under the new coach and play a central role.