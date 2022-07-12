Leeds will not face eight key Crystal Palace players in their friendly fixture later this month after the south London club revealed several members of their squad had not been selected to travel to Australia.

United are scheduled to face Patrick Vieira’s Palace on July 22nd but will not go up against England’s Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, talisman Wilfried Zaha, Will Hughes, Christian Benteke, Nathan Ferguson or Luke Plange due to various reasons.

A statement on the club’s website read: "Some of these players are not currently fit and therefore will not travel on tour, whilst some did not meet the entry requirements for Singapore or Australia when travel arrangements were made.”

Wilfried Zaha and seven Palace teammates will sit out the club's friendly against Leeds United (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Wilfried Zaha was top goalscorer in all competitions last season for Vieira’s side, netting 15.

The Eagles have subsequently named a depleted travelling squad, made up of several young players and those who will compete more frequently at Under-21 level this season.

Recognised senior players Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, Luka Milivojevic, Joachim Anderson, Joel Ward, Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell have been selected in the 26-man squad, however.

Leeds have left a handful of first-team players in the UK for the duration of their trip, although this is largely due to the expectation those players in question will leave permanently or on loan deals.

Raphinha, Jamie Shackleton, Kiko Casilla and Lewis Bate are among those considered first-team players who have not travelled.