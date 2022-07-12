The Leeds United first team squad are currently in Australia where they will play three friendly matches against and A-League side and two Premier League clubs in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

The Whites arrived at the Gold Coast earlier this week to begin their training camp following a 4-0 friendly win over EFL Championship side Blackpool last Thursday.

Jesse Marsch has taken 26 players down under for the trio of fixtures which kick off later this week when they face Brisbane Roar.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the action from Australia back in the UK:

Leeds United Australian tour fixtures:

Leeds United will play three warm-up matches while they are down under with the first coming against Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.

They will then face Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Crystal Palace before heading back to the UK.

The series of matches, which has been dubbed the “Queensland Cup”, will see the other three clubs involved also take each other on.

The matches will be played across the Sunshine State from 14-20 July.

Leeds United will kick off the tournament at the Gold Coast’s Cbus Super Stadium on Thursday, July 14 when the Brisbane Roar.

What time does Brisbane Roar v Leeds United kick off in UK? Cbus Super Stadium information

Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar is due to be played at 7pm local time on the Gold Coast which is 10am (BST) on Thursday, July 14.

The Cbus Super Stadium, aka the Robina Stadium, will be the venue for the match.

The 24,700 capacity venue was built in 2008 and is best known as the home of the Gold Coast Titans NRL side.

Is Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United on TV? Live stream information

None of Leeds United’s pre-season matches in Australia will be broadcast on any UK TV channels.

However, Leeds fans can sign up to watch all the action via a streaming service being provided by the club.

To find out more about how to sign up and watch, visit the official website HERE.

Leeds United squad for Australia tour and Queensland Cup

Leeds United have taken 26 players down under for their trio of Australian fixtures.

Goalkeepers: Harry Christy, Kristoffer Klaesson, Illan Meslier

Defenders:Liam Cooper, Leif Davis, Cody Drameh, Leo Hjelde, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Mateusz Klich, Marc Roca