Graham Smyth's Leeds United ratings this season and best photos as new boys and super sub shine
Leeds United resume their Premier League season after a 29-day break on Sunday, hoping to return to winning ways and the form that saw them impress early on.
Aston Villa will be the visitors to Elland Road as the international break comes to a close and Jesse Marsch will have a fuller squad to choose from, with the expected returns from injury of the likes of Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper and potentially Rodrigo.
Even without some of his generals, however, Marsch has got a tune out of new boys Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, with Luis Sinisterra starting to shine having worked his way towards full match fitness.
And although Leeds are without a victory in three, it has still been an impressive start for a number of Marsch’s men, including the out-of-position Pascal Struijk and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
Others have suffered a more difficult first few weeks of the season. Right-back Rasmus Kristensen, who impressed for Denmark against France this week, has taken time to adapt to life in the English top flight, Diego Llorente had a wobble against Brentford and Joe Gelhardt has been in and out with injuries, without yet finding his groove.
The average of the YEP’s match ratings tells the story, at least in part, after six Premier League outings and a Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley.
Context is needed in some cases – Bamford has had to contend with a bit-part role since that calf niggle against Southampton and is yet to hit the ground running after a 2021/22 season ravaged by injuries, and others have played only once or twice since the campaign began.
Here is how we’ve rated them, averaged out per appearance, alongside some of the best match photos – of wild celebrations and action – taken so far.