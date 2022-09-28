Aston Villa will be the visitors to Elland Road as the international break comes to a close and Jesse Marsch will have a fuller squad to choose from, with the expected returns from injury of the likes of Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper and potentially Rodrigo.

Even without some of his generals, however, Marsch has got a tune out of new boys Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, with Luis Sinisterra starting to shine having worked his way towards full match fitness.

And although Leeds are without a victory in three, it has still been an impressive start for a number of Marsch’s men, including the out-of-position Pascal Struijk and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Others have suffered a more difficult first few weeks of the season. Right-back Rasmus Kristensen, who impressed for Denmark against France this week, has taken time to adapt to life in the English top flight, Diego Llorente had a wobble against Brentford and Joe Gelhardt has been in and out with injuries, without yet finding his groove.

The average of the YEP’s match ratings tells the story, at least in part, after six Premier League outings and a Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley.

Context is needed in some cases – Bamford has had to contend with a bit-part role since that calf niggle against Southampton and is yet to hit the ground running after a 2021/22 season ravaged by injuries, and others have played only once or twice since the campaign began.

Here is how we’ve rated them, averaged out per appearance, alongside some of the best match photos – of wild celebrations and action – taken so far.

1. Illan Meslier - 7.7 Ever-present and ever-reliable, the young Frenchman has underlined his importance to Leeds on a number of occasions already this season. His shot-stopping and assured defence of set-pieces has caught the eye.

2. Rasmus Kristensen - 6 A player most expected to hit th ground running, Kristensen has had some struggles in possession and out of position, at times. His battle with Ayling for the right-back slot will be fascinating this season.

3. Pascal Struijk - 6.9 Playing at left-back, the centre-back has been solid and dependable for Jesse Marsch so far, defensively especially. It's difficult to argue that Junior Firpo should come straight back in.

4. Robin Koch - 6.9 The German's early-season form wasn't enough to book a place in his national team squad but it was enough to impress Leeds fans and Marsch, who felt he was arguably the best performer in the first few weeks.