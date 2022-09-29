‘I weren’t even looking’ - Leeds United admission sparks ‘magic’ response

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt’s goal against Norwich City last season earned his side a huge three points in their battle for survival.

The teenager came off the bench against the Canaries and scored a dramatic late winner for the Whites. Gelhardt, 20, is being tipped for a bright future at Elland Road and that goal was only his second for the club.

‘I weren’t even looking at the ball’...

Norwich had equalised in the 91st minute, only for Leeds to go up the other end and snatch a late winner. Gelhardt beat Grant Hanley in the air to find Raphinha, who ran round Tim Krul and squared it to the substitute striker to slot into the empty net.

Speaking in the Leeds’ Academy Dreams documentary on Amazon Prime, he has relived the moment and made a funny admission.

“I came on in the 91st minute and I remember Illan booted the ball up. I weren’t even looking at the ball I just ran into the centre-half and I’ve jumped up, I didn’t know anything about it because I weren’t looking at the ball.

“I just stayed (back) because I thought Raphinha was going to score, he took it round him (Tim Krul) and that is when I realised, my eyes lit up and I thought ‘he’s going to square this to me.’.”

Supporters on Reddit have been showing a lot of love for the attacker:

AnalyticaCombat: “What a lovely lad wee joffy is eh.”

EpicKieranFTW: “Hadn’t realised he wasn’t looking at the ball before, kind of adds to the magic of the goal.”

DasKunstkammer: “My favourite moment of last season.”

AlwaysAngryOrAnnoyed: “Honestly, one of my favourite goal celebrations from the last couple of seasons too!”