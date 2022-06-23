Leeds United are battling away in their bid to continue improving the squad ahead of the new season.

The Whites survived by the skin of their teeth in the season just gone, and it’s clear then need more depth and strength in their current squad.

The board has promised to back Jesse Marsch ahead of his first full season in charge, and they are putting their money where their mouth is.

The likes of Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson have already been snapped up, and it’s likely Leeds will not stop there.

We could still see incomings, and perhaps even outgoings, aplenty between now and the start of the new season.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Bid rejected

Leeds are said to have made a bid to sign FC Porto midifleder star Otavio in recent days.

According to Record, the Whites have offered just over £25million in a bid to strengthen their midfield even further, but they have come up short.

It’s claimed Porto want as much as double the figure offered, and that could see Leeds move on completely.

While there could be significant outgoings this summer, it’s very unlikely the club will spent that much on one player.

Raphinha offer expected

Leeds could receive another offer for Raphinha this week.

The Whites rejected an offer for Arsenal recently, and it has now emerged that Tottenham may enter the race with an offer of their own.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are also eyeing a move for the Brazilian winger, and they could well test the waters with an offer some time this week.