Leeds' summer business has seen the club add Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca to their ranks as head coach Jesse Marsch looks to avoid a repeat of last season.

The Whites were not safe from relegation until the final whistle blew at Turf Moor on the last day of the season, where Burnley were beaten by Newcastle United.

Leeds saw off Brentford with goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison at the home of the Bees, which paved the way for Victor Orta to pursue some of the Whites' long-term top flight targets.

So far, Leeds have spent in the region of £50 million and look set to spend further if Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave for sizeable fees in this window.

The squad will understandably be left depleted by the influential duo's Elland Road exit but attempts to supplement the current group in key areas is already underway.

Here is a breakdown of every Premier League side's transfer spending so far this summer - and where Leeds rank among their divisional rivals.

