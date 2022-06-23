Star Whites duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are both wanted by potential big-name suitors this summer and Leeds finally received a first bid for Raphinha from Premier League rivals Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

The bid fell well short of United's valuation of the 26-year-old Selecao star and was rejected but the Gunners are expected to return with another improved offer for a player who has continually been linked with Barcelona.

Phillips, meanwhile, is on the summer wish-list of Manchester City but the midfielder has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds, though, have already made three new signings this summer and the Whites are reportedly monitoring Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere and PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

De Ketelaere, 21, has bagged eight caps for Belgium, scoring once, and the striker has already attracted the interest of AC Milan.

Gakpo, 23, has seven caps for the Netherlands for whom he has scored twice.

Here, via our Thursday morning round-up piece, we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place.

OPTION? Leeds United are reportedly monitoring Club Brugge striker and Belgium international forward Charles De Ketelaere, above, pictured in action during this month's Nations League clash against Poland in Warsaw. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Leeds United transfer state of play - a low bid, Raphinha's conduct and a flirting midfielder

Leeds United have reiterated their stance on Brazilian star Raphinha after receiving a bid from Arsenal that was too low to even be given consideration.

Read the latest state of play on the Whites transfer front including the situation with Kalvin Phillips HERE

Leeds United forward completes permanent departure from Whites with sell-on clause

Striker Ryan Edmondson has completed a permanent move away from Leeds United, ending nearly five years at Elland Road.

Find out the full details of the deal that sees the 21-year-old striker finally depart the Whites HERE

Whites reportedly eyeing PSV star

Leeds United are looking at signing PSV Eindhoven’s Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo this summer as a potential replacement for Raphinha who is closing in on a move to Arsenal (Foot Mercato)

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round-up piece HERE

Raphinha agent spotted meeting Barcelona club president as Leeds United await official bid

Deco has been pictured sat across from Barcelona president Joan Laporta and former Blaugrana striker Samuel Eto'o

Barcelona still appears Raphinha's most likely destination this summer and you can read the full story HEREHowever, the betting market on Raphinha's club after the summer transfer window takes a different view and can be viewed HERE

Leeds United set to learn fixture fate live on Sky in third crack at competition

Leeds United will learn their Papa John's Trophy group opponents in a live televised draw today.

The YEP understands that the Whites will be revealed as one of the 16 invited 'under 21' teams who will be drawn into their respective Northern and Southern section groups.