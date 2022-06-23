But how have the club's 19 top-flight rivals strengthened their squads so far ahead of the new campaign?

The summer window has now been open for two weeks and here we run through a full list of who every club in English football's top division has signed so far as well as the notable departures.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, September 1, nearly four weeks after the start of the new campaign.

Leeds have spent around £45m so far to sign Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca.

The Whites begin the new campaign with a home clash against Wolves on Saturday, August 6.

1. Leeds United IN: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Rasmus Kristensen, pictured, (RB Salzburg), Marc Roca (Bayern Munich). OUT: Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle United). Seven players released including Laurens De Bock. Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth IN: Ryan Fredericks, pictured, (West Ham). OUT: Eight players released including Gary Cahill. Photo Sales

3. Arsenal IN: Fabio Vieira, pictured, (Porto); Marquinhos (Sao Paulo). OUT: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) the stand-out from five departures, four players out on loan. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. Photo Sales

4. Aston Villa IN: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Boubacar Kamara, pictured, (Marseille), Diego Carlos (Sevilla), Robin Olsen (Roma). OUT: Matt Targett (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (released), Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami). Photo Sales